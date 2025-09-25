william-shatner-rushed-to-hospital-via-ambulance

Hollywood legend William Shatner was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after a medical emergency.

Videos by Suggest

The 94-year-old was hospitalized after experiencing a blood sugar issue at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported. The actor, beloved by generations of film and TV lovers for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, personally called emergency services when he realized something was wrong.

An LAFD ambulance was sent to his home as a precaution, according to TMZ. Shatner was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The outlet indicated he was “doing good” and “resting comfortably.”

Shatner’s Reps Deny the ‘Star Trek’ Icon was Hospitalized

However, William Shatner’s agency denied reports that the “Star Trek” icon was hospitalized due to a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles station ABC 7. A statement from Shatner’s agency, TalentWorks, confirmed the actor is fine.

The Hollywood icon has been candid about his health challenges throughout his career.

In March 2024, Shatner disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, an advanced and aggressive skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body.

Shatner found a lump under his right ear. His family doctor advised him not to worry, but to massage and monitor it, as the TJ Hooker star reported to Healio.

After a month, he got a second opinion and learned the lump was more serious than he first thought.

“It was melanoma, stage 4,” Shatner explained. “I said, ‘Stage 4?’ And someone in the room said, ‘Sorry.’ I said, “What are you sorry about?’ It was like, ‘Better pack your things.’ That person who said ‘sorry,’ that was very sad, like you are going to die. And I was. They said if this [treatment] they used did not work, I had about 5 months.”

He underwent surgery to remove the lump.

Shatner Hasn’t Slowed Down Despite Health Scares

Despite his age and health scares, Shatner hasn’t slowed down. In 2021, at the age of 90, he flew into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18 Mission.

William Shatner addresses the press at the New Shepard rocket landing pad on October 13, 2021, in West Texas, 25 miles north of Van Horn. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Shatner described the mission as a “profound experience” that filled him “with the magic of the connection of all life on Earth,” he said on On The Red Carpet Icons last week.