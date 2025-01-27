Tennis Pro Launches OnlyFans as She Divorces Husband: About Arina Rodionova’s Big Life Changes

Former Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova has made some big, surprising announcements recently.

In a short video shared to to Rodionova’s personal Instagram page, the former Australian No. 1 tennis star sat beside her husband of nine years to let fans know that they would be getting a divorce. Rodionova’s now ex, Ty Vickery, is also a former athlete who played for the Australian Football League.

The odd clip was very short and started with Rodionova getting straight to the point. “Hey guys we have a quick announcement to make,” the tennis player said. “We’re getting divorced.”

Rodionova continued, rather bluntly, saying, “We’ve been separated for about a year. Friends and family know but we just wanted to let the wider community know about this situation. Thank you.”

The post’s caption read, “Life happens. We have lots of love for each other but sometimes it’s just not enough.”

Vickery eventually chimed in adding, “We’re good. We’re good with each other and we wish each other the best. Thanks for the support.”

Arina Announces New OnlyFans Account

After the two said what they needed to say, Rodionova offered her hand to her ex for a handshake. Instead of shaking her hand back, Vickery lifted his half-eaten banana to her hand instead. The strange exchange caused the pair to share a laugh and fans are wondering if the gesture may have been alluding to her new career change.

On Jan. 12th, Rodionova made another Instagram post to let fans know what her next career move would be.

“Good news for everyone who was asking. My OnlyFans account was confirmed so here we go. Let’s do this,” she wrote.

Some fans are wondering if Rodionova’s decision to give OF a try came from a comment she received during a vlog she was in last year.

She said, “Stop with tennis, you’ll make more money with OnlyFans. It was the best compliment, which I’ve got this year.”