Tennessee Man Allegedly Got Person To Set Wife’s Car On Fire… With Her Inside: ‘Light That B— Up’

A 44-year-old Tennessee man, Travis Davison, is accused of getting someone to set his wife’s vehicle while she was inside. Allegedly, Davison said, ‘Light that b— up” during the violent incident, where the woman survived.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on July 30. At South Second Street in Memphis, the alleged victim, Davison’s wife, escaped from her burning Chevrolet Camaro.

At the time, a neighbor, who recorded a video of the incident, met the woman.

“My daughter and I jumped out of our car, and she was like, somebody call 911,” the neighbor said, as per WREG. “Police were here before the fire department, and I heard her saying something about her husband.”

Allegedly, while the woman was inside her vehicle, she heard the fire starter, unnamed, talking with Travis Davison, her husband of six years, and a woman named Jessica Rios, 39, on the phone. Rios is the alleged extramarital girlfriend of Davison’s.

As per the document, Davison’s alleged accomplice had arrived at the victim’s location in a BMW and a “golden sedan,” alongside other people.

The victim allegedly described Davison’s as “extremely loud” as he was directing the accomplice to set fire to her vehicle. She could also hear Rios directing the individual to the woman’s “silver Camaro,” the affidavit further alleged.

Narrowly Escaped Death

The accomplice allegedly poured gasoline on the woman’s Camaro while she was sitting inside. Noticing what was happening, the victim “crawled out the passenger window,” narrowly saving her own life, the affidavit alleged.

Police stated that, before fleeing the scene, the alleged fire starter made eye contact with the woman.

Furthermore, the affidavit alleged that the other vehicle’s occupants alerted the fire starter of the woman being inside the vehicle. However, they set the vehicle on fire regardless, as per the affidavit, adding that “all parties could have stopped the offense to preserve [the victim’s] life.”

Police arrived shortly, and firefighters put out the fire.

Travis Davison was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and attempted reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Jessica Rios was charged with attempted murder.