Ohio Boy, 12, Accused Of Dousing Gas On Brother And Lighting Him On Fire In Tremont City

A 12-year-old Ohio boy in Tremont City has been accused of pouring gasoline on his brother, only to light him on fire moments later. Reports suggest that the pair were playing with the flammable product before the incident that severely injured the young victim.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21. Two juveniles, including the 12-year-old, were playing with gasoline on North Street, having obtained it from an unknown source.

According to Lieutenant Kris Shultz, the two were lighting the gasoline at the time, with WHIO reporting that the two juveniles are brothers.

“Acquired gasoline and were throwing gasoline on each other and setting it on fire for whatever reason,” Schultz told WHIO.

Sheriff Chris Clark revealed that, at one moment, the 12-year-old boy allegedly doused his brother with gasoline and lit him on fire. As a result, the victim suffered second and third-degree burns.

The incident was quickly reported to emergency services, with a 911 caller reporting on the matter while the young victim tried and yelled in the background.

“I need a medic … He got burned on his back really bad … him and his brother were playing with gasoline and fire,” the 911 caller said, as per the Springfield News-Sun.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Schultz stated that while serious, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault. He is currentlñy housed at the Juvenile Detention Center, as per Shultz.

Reactions

Many members of the community were left shocked after hearing the details of the incident. Resident Bruce Mitchell told WHIO that he cried for the young victim.

“Hope they make it, man. I’m gonna pray for him,” Mitchell added.”

Deborah Taylor, another resident, said, “It’s very sad and disturbing to hear. I mean gasoline, yeah. And to get a hold of it like that, to throw it and to even think you don’t think that’s not going to hurt?”

Finally, Clark County Sergeant Scott Elliot said that the minors playing with fire and gasoline was “concerning.”

“No one should play with fire. Adults should be the only ones handling gasoline,” Elliot added, as per WDTN.