television-personality-hospitalized-after-golf-cart-crash

A television personality is currently recovering after being hospitalized for injuries she sustained from a golf cart crash.

Videos by Suggest

Bianca Gascoigne, a British model/former Love Island contestant, revealed earlier this month that she was involved in the crash while on vacation in Turkey. She shared a photo of her at the hospital wearing a black bikini.

“Golf buggy: 1, ankle: 0 🩼,” she wrote in a Sept. 1 Instagram post. “Grateful the crash wasn’t worse and thankful for the lovely holiday memories made🙏🏼. Very lucky to have the best support network at home to help me ☺️ I’m gonna need it! 🙃, as they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger..💪🏼.”

Days later, the television personality shared a photo of her leg in a cast. She stated that she was back in the UK and shared more details about the crash.

“I was a passenger in a golf buggy accident where the buggy flipped at the hotel and snapped, dislocated, and broke my right ankle,” she explained. “After being rushed to hospital in an ambulance and taken to A&E, I had surgery resulting in 8 staples on the inside of my ankle and 12 staples on the right. I’ve also now got 9 pins in my bone, which was the most pain I’ve ever experienced and something I don’t wish upon anyone else.”

She also addressed the questions about her choice to wear the bikini while she was hospitalized. “Around me wearing a bikini, well there wasn’t much time for a costume change,” she pointed out.

The Television Personality Shared Photos of Her Recent Travels While Recovering From the Golf Cart Crash

Despite being in recovery mode for her golf cart crash injuries, the television personality shared some photos of her recent travels.

“Sun-kissed scenes,” she wrote with a martini emoji. “Taken a day ebfore the crash when I could still walk on two legs.. Life may look different now, but the fight goes on.”

She then reassured that she would be back on her feet in no time.

Her fans continued to wish her a quick recovery in the Instagram posts’ comment sections.

“We got this baby girl! Dealing with it like a true champion as always. Love you so much xxx,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Sending you all the love… definitely a warrior.”