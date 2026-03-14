television-actress-surprises-fans-with-pregnancy-reveal.

An actress from a popular reboot of a beloved 80s action show just surprised her fans on social media.

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Perdita Weeks, who played Juliet Higgins in the Magnum P.I. reboot, just dropped a bombshell on Instagram. The British actress revealed she’s pregnant. Very pregnant.

In the March 5 mirror selfie, the 40-year-old actress showed off her athletic physique in skin-tight yoga pants, sneakers, and an olive-colored tank top, her blonde locks pulled back. But that wasn’t the only curve on display. Weeks also revealed a burgeoning baby bump, proving she’s about to take on her most exciting role yet. The 5’4″ starlet looked ready to pop, and fans are here for it.

“Working on my waistline,” the actress wrote alongside the shot, adding a chick hatching emoji.

Of course, fans of the actress, who played Juliet Higgins on Magnum P.I. across five seasons and 96 episodes, took to the comments section to congratulate her on the upcoming little one.

“Congratulations, such wonderful news! You look beautiful, and I’m sure you’ll be an amazing mother,” one fan gushed. “What a stunning mama! Congratulations,” another fan wrote.

Perdita Weeks alongside her ‘Magnum P.I.’ costar Jay Hernandez in 2023. (Photo by Benjo Arwas/Getty Images )

“Oh my gosh!!!!! You will be such a good mama!” The Fast and the Furious actress Jordana Brewster added.

Meanwhile, Weeks is pretty guarded about her personal life. It’s unclear who the father may be, or if the As Above, So Below star is in a relationship at this time. So far, she hasn’t provided details or updates beyond the cute baby bump selfie.

Next up for Weeks is the gothic ghost film, The Face of Horror, due out later this year.