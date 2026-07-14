A Longtime Country Musician Has Died: Brian Burns’ wife Confirms His Passing

Texas singer-songwriter Brian Burns has died, according to a statement shared by his wife, who confirmed that he passed away on July 4.

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Burns built a decades-long career as a respected musician, songwriter, educator, and historian whose work left a lasting mark on Texas and Western music.

Burns’ wife announced his death in an emotional message, describing him as her “husband, confidant, best friend, and the sweetest boy ever.” She also reflected on their nearly 30 years of marriage and remembered him as an intelligent, creative, talented, and quick-witted man whose loss has left her devastated.

“I am devastated and right now I can not imagine being on this life journey without him. It would have been 30 years of marriage this November,” she wrote. “As Brian has said many times when someone he admired, cared about, or loved left this earth – Godspeed.”

“Brian, I hope you have found peace, my love.”

She said Burns was the father of Ryan, Jessica, and Amanda and the grandfather of Cooper, Eleanor, Carter, and Olivia.

Brian Burns Was A Talented Musician

Throughout his career, Burns earned admiration from fellow Texas musicians and songwriters.

Although he never achieved mainstream commercial success, he developed a devoted following through songs that celebrated the history, folklore, landscapes, and traditions of Texas and the American West. His storytelling style and commitment to preserving regional culture distinguished him from many of his contemporaries.

Burns released 13 studio albums during a career that spanned more than four decades. Among his best-known songs was “Rattlesnake Tequila,” while his catalog also featured numerous historical and narrative compositions inspired by the people and places of Texas. His work blended traditional country and Western influences with detailed storytelling that appealed to fans of authentic Texas music.

Brian Burns leaves behind a musical legacy rooted in Texas history, Western storytelling, and independent artistry. His songs continue to reflect the culture and traditions he spent a lifetime celebrating, ensuring that his influence will endure for listeners and fellow musicians alike.