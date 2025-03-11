Teens Murdered DJ Bryan Smith, Police Say

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the October 2024 murder of hairstylist and musician DJ Bryan Smith.

The Washington Post reports that the murder took place in the 500 block of Washington, DC’s T Street NW on Oct. 28.

Smith, then 39, was discovered unconscious by local law enforcement and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed in a coma for several weeks before his death in November.

Speaking out about her son’s tragic death, Smith’s mother, Lela Sandoval, stated, “It’s unbearable to watch your son, but it’s agonizing to decide to let them die.”

Now, nearly six months later, prosecutors have initially charged the two teens, who are now 16 and 17, with robbery, assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Smith’s death. The teens were also linked to three other incidents hours before the murder.

After brutally beating DJ Bryan Smith, the teens allegedly stole his credit and used it at a McDonald’s and a Nike store. They had also reportedly robbed two other people. Neither of the victims sustained injuries.

Prosecutors have since added felony and second-degree murder charges. The teens have been held at DC’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services since their arrest. Judge James Crowell stated that he would not order the release of either teen since they each had prior charges at the time of the attack.

The 16-year-old, who had at least six active cases that involved robbery or assault, pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old did not enter a plea, which is considered optional at the current stage of the case. The older teen also had a probation revocation charge filed against him.

DJ Bryan Smith’s Mother Speaks Out Following the Teens’ Arrests

While speaking to the Washington Post, DJ Bryan Smith’s mother spoke out about the teens following their arrests. She admitted to having little faith in the juvenile justice system.

“If these kids had priors, did the D.C. court system just let them off?” she asked. “And where are the parents? Why weren’t the kids being watched?” She is haunted by the needlessness of her son’s death. “Bryan was such a kind and gentle person. He wouldn’t have fought them for his stuff. They just had to ask him.”

Smith’s mother then spoke about the injuries her son sustained. The left side of his skull had been fractured, as were both of his eye sockets. He developed pneumonia while in the coma. Although doctors inserted a net in his veins to catch blood clots, he suffered a stroke.

DJ Bryan Smith passed away on Nov. 7, just months after his brother, John Smith III, died from a brain aneurysm.

If they are found guilty, the teens may face a maximum sentence of commitment until they are 21 years old.