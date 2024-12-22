Man’s Prosthetic Leg Stolen After His Cancer Diagnosis

An Oregon man who was diagnosed with bone cancer as a teenager is turning to the public for help after his custom $8,000 prosthetic leg was stolen out of the trunk of his vehicle earlier this month.

According to KGW, Atticus Root was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when he was just 13 years old. As a way to stop the bone cancer from spreading, his doctors removed his left lower leg and knee.

Root’s uncle, Joshua Veldstra, told the media outlet that he had just gotten used to his prosthetic leg, knee, and running blade when someone broke into his vehicle in downtown Portland on Dec. 8 and stole the artificial device.

“They messed with the steering column and popped the trunk,” Veldstra said about the thieves. “His leg was in the trunk, which got stolen with some of his work equipment, like his welding bag he had for work.”

Local law enforcement confirmed that the theft happened in the area of Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street. The stolen prosthetic leg, knee, and running blade are reportedly worth around $8,000.

Veldstra stated that he and his wife have launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Root to get new prosthetic equipment. However, he is hopeful that whoever took the devices will bring them back.

“It’s super important for his work and everything to have it,” Veldstra continued. “So he doesn’t have to be walking on crutches and has both hands to use during work.”

During a 2019 interview with KGW, Atticus Root opened up about his decision to have his leg amputated.

“It wasn’t that hard of a decision to make,” he said about the amputation at the time. “It was my life or an amputation.”

The Stolen Prosthetic Leg Was Customized to Fit Root’s Socket, May Cost More Than $8,000 to Replace

Meanwhile, Root’s mother told KGW that the prosthetic leg was customized to fit his socket and may cost more than $8,000 to replace.

“He was starting to feel better about everything with his leg,” Veldstra pointed out. “… It’s like a he-can’t-catch-a-break type of situation.”

Veldstra also spoke about his nephew’s unfortunate situation with NBC News.

“He seems to have a pretty good attitude, or at least he’s trying to maintain a good attitude about what happened. But it’s a horrible thing.” Veldstra added. “I mean, who steals a prosthetic leg?”

Oregon Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward that leads to the recovery of the stolen prosthetic leg.








