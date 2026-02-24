Teen ‘The Voice’ Singer Killed in Hit-and-Run: Police Search for Nicole Gomez’s Killer

Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez, a star of The Voice Kids, has tragically died after being struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run incident. She was 19.

The singer appeared on the 2019 version of The Voice Kids in Colombia at the age of 12. According to police via local outlets, Gomez and 40-year-old William Andrew Paipa were crossing a road when they were struck by a vehicle, throwing them into the air.

“A traffic accident occurred involving pedestrians being run over by an unidentified vehicle, affecting two individuals who were crossing the road in the restaurant area at El Solar,” police explained in a statement via Unilad. “At this time, the individuals can be identified as William Andres Paipa and Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez.”

Nicole Gomez gained recognition in 2019 at age 12 for her participation in La Voz Kids Colombia. Since then, she has remained active in music, performed at events, worked as a brand promoter, and pursued Business Administration studies at the University of Quindío.

Tributes Pour in for The Voice Singer Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez

The University of Quindio, where Gomez was studying Business Administration, also released a statement.

“Nicole was a young woman committed to her academic training and to the cultural life of our alma mater,” the university wrote. “From the classrooms and also from the stages, she left her mark through her discipline, sensitivity, and deep love for art. As a member of Coranto, she always carried the name of the University of Quindio with honour to every meeting and performance.”

“With profound sorrow, Rector @LuisferPolania, the Directorate of @BienestarINS, other members of the administration, faculty, and students mourn the passing of Nicole Valeria Vargas Gómez and join together in prayer for her eternal rest,” the university added on X.

“We offer a prayer that your family and loved ones may find strength and comfort in this difficult moment. May your academic and artistic legacy remain forever in the memory of our university community.”

Meanwhile, Gomez’s final social media post from just four days ago has become a place of mourning for her fans.

“Now you’re going to bless all those angels with your voice. Strength for all your family and peace in your soul…” one top comment read. “One of the prettiest heaven will have,” another fan added.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the crash.