‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Twerks in Black Bikini for Husband’s Rap Video While Currently Under CPS Investigation

Ready for your face-palm of the day? This Teen Mom alum was caught twerking in her husband’s rap video about “shooting and killing” during a pending CPS investigation…

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has caught some unwanted attention after she was filmed dancing provocatively in a revealing bikini for her husband’s music video.

Evan’s husband, David Eason, 35, recently dropped a new video for his song titled “Please Don’t Make Me.”

The YouTube video has been released with the worst timing imaginable as concerns about Jenelle’s parenting are on the rise. With reports of Evans’ teenage son, Jace, running away multiple times along with his allegations of assault by Eason, fans can all agree that the reality star’s decision to twerk in a music video seems in poor taste.

The video primarily showed Eason rapping in random places around their North Carolina residence.

Then, a short clip featured 31-year-old Jenelle, filmed from behind, gently swaying her hips in a black two-piece outfit.

The former MTV star was outdoors in a wooded setting, one hand resting on a sleek black BMW in front of her, as she confidently displayed her rear for the camera.

Though the clip was short, Evans could be seen “dropping it low” before the camera flashes back to her husband rapping.

Jenelle Evans Is Very Supportive of Her Husband’s Music Career

Evans has been extremely supportive of her husband’s new rap song despite both of them being under investigation by Child Protective Services.

On Saturday, she put her family troubles on the back burner to share the new video on her Instagram.

David has been bragging about his music career on social media. Just last month, he made a post saying: “Y’all these songs are going to be 🔥🔥🔥.”

But What About Jace?

Evans regained custody of her oldest child in March after he spent most of his life in her mother’s care.

Following multiple runaways and his report to the police that Eason allegedly assaulted him on September 28th, the teen was temporarily placed in CPS custody. He was then returned to the care of his grandmother, Barbara, on Tuesday, October 10th.

Evan’s son alleged that Eason assaulted him during a heated argument, and an insider later emphasized that this information has not been treated lightly.

Sources close to the family share that Evan’s is not legally allowed to speak to or see her son unless he initiates contact. Eason, on the other hand, is not allowed to engage with the teen in any way.

“The judge asked a lot of questions about what Jace saw, and she took the allegations of abuse against the other minors in the home very seriously,” the source said.

Later this month, a hearing has been scheduled to check in on how things are going for the teen and Evan’s mother. It is unclear at this time if this is a permanent custody arrangement.

However, amid the temporary custody situation, Evans has expressed being in a “constant state of anxiety.”

Meanwhile, the former Teen Mom reality star has stood by her husband and has continued to push the blame on her mother for causing the tension between her and her son.

Evans shares her son Jace with her ex, Andrew Lewis, 38, who has been largely absent from the teenager’s life.

While we all make mistakes, this is by far the cringiest thing someone can do amid a child custody battle. Let’s just hope that the safety of the boy is prioritized.