Teen Kills Entire Family, Calls 911 To Drunkenly Confess

A New Mexico teen confessed to killing his entire family during a drunken call to 911 over the weekend.

According to the New York Post, the teen, identified as 16-year-old Diego Leyva, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after he confessed to killing his entire family in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office stated it received a phone call from Leyva, who allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that he killed his family. When responding deputies arrived on the scene, he exited his family’s house, located in the city of Belen, with his hands in the air.

State law enforcement officials stated that the teen was “extremely intoxicated” but was placed in police custody without any incident.

The deputies also discovered a handgun on the kitchen table of the residence. The teen’s father, Leonardo Leyva, mother, Adriana Bencomo, sister, Adrian Leyva, and brother, Alexander Leyva, were all discovered deceased inside the home. All had gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials further reported that the teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent a detox. He was then booked in a juvenile justice center located in Albuquerque the following day.

Officials did not reveal what substance the teen was on, nor were the motive’s details released.

One of the Teen’s Teachers Breaks Her Silence After He Kills His Family

Just after the news broke about Levya killing his entire family, the teen’s former teachers spoke out.

“I would never have thought that something like this would happen,” Vanessa LaGrange, Levya’s former teacher, told The Guardian. “And that Diego would be capable of doing something like this. Everyone’s in shock.”

One of the victims, Levya’s mother, served as an active volunteer firefighter. Valencia County Fire Department confirmed that she had volunteered at the Rio Communities Fire Department. The fire department was “shocked and saddened by this loss.”

“Valencia County Fire is acting as the liaison to Rio Communities Fire to handle any inquiries,” the first department shared. “While they work through this tough time.”

State police spokesperson Ray Wilson also released a statement.

“This incident is in the preliminary stages of investigation,” he said. “New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents and Crime Scene Team are processing the scene and conducting interviews to learn what led up to these tragic events.”

Wilson then added, “Once more information is learned, and the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.”