Teen Boy Critically Wounded After Subway Surfing In Bronx, New York City

A teenage boy was left with critical injuries after he tried to subway surf on a New York City subway in the Bronx, according to CBS News. The incident occurred around 4 PM on Monday, June 16, leaving the boy, around 14 to 16 years old, hospitalized.

The Number 5 train was approaching the northbound platform at Baychester Avenue station when the teenager attempted to subway surf. According to police, the teen fell onto the track bed and was hit by the train. PIX11 reported that he fell off between the Gun Hill Road and Baychester Avenue stops.

Subway surfing is when you try to ride on top of a subway or train car. This has been an ongoing issue that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been attempting to address. MTA recently launched a public safety campaign called “Ride Inside, Stay Alive.” It aims to stop young people from trying to partake in the subway surfing activity.

“Nothing is more important to me than keeping New Yorkers safe,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. Through this campaign, young New Yorkers will hear directly from peers and role models about the extreme dangers of subway surfing and the message is clear: ride inside and stay alive. New York will continue to do everything we can to keep our young people safe on the subways.”

On top of that, the MTA confirmed it’s testing tubular barriers. These will be installed between certain subway cars, which would make it difficult for someone to climb up. According to Transit President Demetrius Crichlow, who spoke with CBS News, this equipment has been successful.

The injured teenager now resides in the hospital in critical but stable condition. So far, the police have yet to make any arrests.

The teen boy is lucky that this incident didn’t end his life. According to the NYPD, six people died from subway surfing in 2024, and 15 people were injured. Also, the MTA has already reported one death this year related to this dangerous activity.