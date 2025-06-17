R. Kelly Hospitalized After Overdosing in Prison

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is currently being hospitalized after he overdosed on medication while in prison.

Videos by Suggest

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, R. Kelly’s legal team accused the Bureau of Prisons’ solitary confinement staff at his federal center in North Carolina of purposefully giving him too much medication, leading to his overdose. He was then rushed to nearby Duke University Hospital.

The musician’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, claimed in the documents that he had been left bedridden at the hospital. The lawyer revealed that hours after being given medication, Kelly felt “faint and dizzy.” While attempting to get up, he fell on the floor, “crawled to the door of the cell, and lost consciousness.”

R. Kelly claimed that during the ride to the hospital, one of the prison officers begrudgingly said, “This is going to open a whole new can of worms.”

Kelly said he learned he was given a dosage of his prescribed medication that could have ended his life. He then alleged the prison staff took him off necessary blood-thinner medication.

The singer further accused prison staff of refusing to allow him to have doctor-recommended surgery to remove the blood clots in his legs and lungs. Instead of the surgery, the prison staff put him in solitary confinement. He said he was convinced he would be killed or left to die.

R. Kelly is now seeking temporary release to home confinement. This is the third time he has made the request.

An Assistant United States Attorney Files a Response to R. Kelly’s Request

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that an assistant United States attorney filed a response to R. Kelly’s requests, accusing the musician of continuously painting himself as “the victim.”

“This is the behavior of an abuser and a master manipulator on display,” the assistant United States attorney stated.

They also stated that R. Kelly has knowingly submitted an action to a court that has no jurisdiction over his case. They then accused him instead of choosing to “write to let this Court know that he is ‘cold in prison, and to criticize the medical care that he is receiving.”

The request comes just one week after R. Kelly’s legal team sought his immediate release due to an alleged murder-for-hire plot against him. His lawyers alleged that another inmate, an Aryan Brotherhood gang leader named Mikeal Glenn Stine, claimed that authorities offered him release from prison if he murdered Kelly.

According to that filing, Stine was initially involved in the plot but later informed Kelly about it. Kelly then alleged that a different Aryan Brotherhood member was asked to take both himself and Stine out.

R. Kelly is currently behind bars for his 2021 racketeering and sex trafficking convictions. He received a 30-year sentence for his crimes.