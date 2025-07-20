Teen And Grandma Charged In Connection With 8-Year-Old Cousin’s Shooting Death In Bainbridge, Georgia

A 49-year-old Georgia grandmother, Knisha Ann Perkins, and one of her grandchildren, a 13-year-old boy, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 8-year-old Kylen Powell.

WALB initially reported that the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 11. Police responded to a shooting at a Vada Road residence in Bainbridge, Georgia. Upon arrival, they found 8-year-old Kylen having suffered a gunshot wound.

According to a release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), authorities determined that the 13-year-old allegedly shot and killed his 8-year-old cousin with a firearm present at the residence. No adults were present at the time of the shooting, as per the GBI.

Additionally, one 1-year-old child was present at the home. Fortunately, the child was not harmed during the incident.

Grandma And Teen Arrested

Four days after the incident, on July 15, 2025, Perkins and the 13-year-old were both arrested. Knisha Ann Perkins was charged with three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The teenager was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The incident is currently under investigation. An autopsy on Kylen’s body will be conducted by the GBI. Once the GBI investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Decatur County Deputy Coroner DeWitt Phillip issued a warning to the community regarding gun safety.

“We have reiterated to people, secure your firearms,” Phillip said, as per WALB. “Kids get a hold of them, and they don’t think. They watch TV and everyone gets up. We need people to secure ‘em so we don’t have these children dead. Don’t leave them out where kids can play with them, because they just don’t understand.”

Regarding the incident, Coroner Phillip said that “it never gets easier on us.”

“The family’s have to live with it but the coroner’s do too,” Phillip added.

The Decatur County School System issued a statement addressing Kylen’s death.

“We ask everyone to continue to keep the families impacted by this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement reads. “Decatur County Schools cannot provide additional comment due to the ongoing investigation associated with this unfortunate incident.”