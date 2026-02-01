team-usa-olympian-and-boyfriend-arrested-during-traffic-stop

Team USA Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, alongside her boyfriend, American sprinter Christian Coleman, were recently arrested during a traffic stop in Florida.

According to TMZ, Richardson was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly drove over 100 mph. The athlete, who won the gold medal for the 4 x 100m relay during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, was charged with dangerous excessive speeding at 100 mph or more.

In a statement to TMZ, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office claimed that the Olympian was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists” shortly before she was arrested.

Coleman was arrested for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. He allegedly pulled over on the side of the road in a black Jeep. The athlete stood outside his vehicle before approaching the scene. Despite being told to return to his car, Coleman allegedly refused to comply with police orders and got involved by explaining why Richardson was speeding.

He also refused to provide identification. Law enforcement officials claimed that Coleman dropped an object onto the grass as he returned to his Jeep. A “glass smoking device” was also found in the Jeep’s center console.

Law enforcement also found 20 grams of marijuana.

Along with Coleman and Richardson, fellow Team USA Olympian Twanisha Terry was at the scene of the same traffic stop. She received a ticket for stepping on a limited-access highway.

Terry notably pulled up to the scene and wanted to know what. was going on with Coleman and Richardson. She was free to leavethe scene and took Richardson’s purse with her.

Coleman paid his $1,000 bond and Richardson’s $500 bond.

The Olympian Was Previously Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Boyfriend

Less than six months before the incident in Florida, the Olympian was arrested for domestic violence at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

While speaking to Citius Mag, Coleman stated that he didn’t believe Richardson should have been arrested.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” he explained. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean, people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody.”

He further noted, “But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love. I hate the narrative too… its so negative. In the state of Seattle, even talking to the cop to whatever, he was like, ‘There is really nothing I can do.'”