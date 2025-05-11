Taylor Swift’s Rep Breaks Silence About Justin Baldoni Subpoena

Not long after the news broke that Justin Baldoni had served Taylor Swift a subpoena, the pop star’s rep broke their silence about the legal situation.

According to E! News, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker was served with the subpoena months after Baldoni countersued her good friend, Blake Lively, who filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing her on the set of their film It Ends With Us.

Although Baldoni claimed Swift was part of a meeting where Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, cornered him about the film’s direction, the singer’s rep said she has nothing to do with the legal battle.

“She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions,” the rep explained. “She did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film.”

The rep then said that Swift “did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release. This was due to her “traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024” for her iconic Eras Tour.

Justin Baldoni Accused Blake Lively of Using Her Friendship With Taylor Swift to Gain More Creative Control Of ‘It Ends With Us’

Baldoni previously claimed that Lively used her relationship with Swift to take more creative control over It Ends With Us.

The film’s director even said that she made a “veiled threat” through a studio executive, implying she might change her mind about contacting Swift to secure the use of her single “My Tears Ricochet” for the movie.

“This maneuver felt less like a professional request and more like extortion,” Baldoni stated. “Holding the film’s marketing efforts hostage to gain creative control.”

Baldoni initially stated that Lively pressured him to allow her to rewrite the film’s rooftop scene. He unexpectedly met with her, Reynolds, and their “megacelebrity friend” in a production discussion. He shared his thoughts in a text message exchange afterwards.

“Also was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did,” Baldoni then wrote to Lively. “And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.”

Baldoni is now suing Lively and Reynolds for $400 million. The trial is set to begin in March 2026.