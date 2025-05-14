Taylor Swift’s Former Cape Cod Mansion Is For Sale With A Massive Price Tag 

The Cape Cod property once owned by Taylor Swift is now on the market for a massive $14.5 million.

Videos by Suggest

According to its listing, the residence, originally built in 1927, is located at 27 Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port. It is 5,064 feet and is being sold finished. It has eight bedrooms and seven baths (five full, two half).

The property also has 1.1 acres and 200 feet of private beach space. It is located across Nantucket Sound and directly in sight of the famous Kennedy Compound.

Taylor Swift purchased the Cape Cod property while she was dating Conor Kennedy in the early 2010s. She paid $5 million at that time and sold the property the following spring for $5.675 million.

“The property has been transformed through a masterful collaboration between the current owners, architect Dell Mitchell, and interior designer Heather Wells,” the listing reads. “Today, it stands as a sophisticated yet relaxed modern coastal retreat.”

The listing also stated that every room inside the mansion is “oriented” towards the water. “A dramatic entry foyer opens to sweeping views of the sea,” the listing pointed out. “Setting the tone for the home’s seamless connection to its extraordinary backdrop. Whitewashed plank walls, beamed ceilings, and wide windows evoke a breezy, beachy elegance, while refined finishes and rustic details lend warmth and authenticity.”

Taylor Swift Has Multiple Properties Throughout the US

Although she didn’t stay in Cape Cod for very long, Taylor Swift has purchased numerous properties throughout the US.

According to Cincinnati.com, Swift currently owns a Beverly Hills mansion once owned by Sam Goldwyn of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studio. She purchased the property for $25 million in 2015.

Swift is also said to own properties in Nashville and Rhode Island. She purchased two penthouses in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood and combined them to create one large penthouse. In 2017, she purchased a neighboring townhouse for $18 million and a $9.65 million apartment in the same building in 2018.

The “Welcome to New York” hitmaker sold her Cornelia Street apartment in 2023 for nearly $18 million. She had written her song, “Cornelia Street,” in the apartment.