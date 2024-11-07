Taylor Swift’s Brother Helps Disabled Fan Get Floor Seats at Eras Tour

One Swiftie considers herself the lucky one after an encounter with Austin Swift. In a thread an X, a Taylor Swift fan named Isabel revealed how she wound up with floor seats at the singer’s Indianapolis Eras Tour stop.

Videos by Suggest

In her thread, Isabel, who is disabled, shared that her Eras Tour tickets were not accessible. She noted that she planned to swap the seats at the venue.

“The first ADA seats we were put in (in the 500s) were actually sold on ticketmaster to people who didn’t need accessible seats. But got to keep them,” she wrote.

The situation only worsened from there. Isabel was told “to go back down to the 100s and ask for a different relocation.”

She wound up missing the entirety of Gracie Abrams’ opening set. As well as Taylor’s Lover era, “waiting in line just for them to tell me there’s no ADA seats left.”

Isabel thought she struck gold when she was then moved to floor aisle seats, only to find out that those seats “didn’t exist.”

“Several security guards” got involved from there, and gave Isabel inaccessible floor seats.

“This went on for three eras in FOUR sections,” Isabel wrote. “By [“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”] we had been put in six areas, barely saw Taylor, and STILL didn’t have accessible seats.”

Austin Swift to the Rescue

Security was gearing up to send Isabel back to the ticket office when Taylor’s younger brother stepped in.

“Out of nowhere, Austin Swift walked up to us and asked if he could help with anything,” she wrote. “He listened, left for maybe two minutes, and came back to invite us into the lounge.”

Once in the lounge, Isabel was given the VIP treatment.

“He introduced us as his friends, set up our seats, offered us food and drinks, and checked that we were good like a million times,” Isabel wrote. “When Taylor’s security came to give us the VIP wristbands, they were kind enough to go get my mama and [friend] from the 500s to be with us.”

Isabel wrote that she remains “frustrated with the stadium.” She also noted that she’s “so thankful for Austin and Taylor’s team.”

Isabel concluded, “We’re blown away by their generosity and kindness…I still can’t believe it.”

i’m frustrated with the stadium — nothing about this process was accessible. the artist’s brother shouldn’t have had to take over.



that being said, i’m so thankful for austin and taylor’s team. we’re blown away by their generosity and kindness…i still can’t believe it 😭 6/6 pic.twitter.com/Rj5UwthYHV — isabel (taylor’s version) (@cmtswift) November 5, 2024

It’s not the first time the younger Swift has stepped in to help a fan. He previously stopped security from kicking out a Swiftie who dressed up as the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at an Eras Tour show.