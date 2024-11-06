Taylor Swift’s Brother Stops Security from Ejecting Fan Dressed as Travis Kelce in Crazy Video

Austin Swift came to the rescue of a fan of his billionaire pop queen sister when a security guard got a bit too hands-on.

According to a TikTok video, Taylor Swift’s brother helped a fan who was about to be “kicked out” of the final Eras show on Sunday, November 3, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A fan shared their sister’s experience at a pop star’s concert on TikTok, highlighting the dramatic moment when she almost got kicked out.

The fan clearly thought Austin was something of a hero here, titling the clip: “Austin Swift saving my sister from getting kicked out of Indy N2.”

However, it seems the fan was more concerned with getting the attention of Taylor’s current flame, NFL star and aspiring actor Travis Kelce.

In the clip, the fan is dressed in a Travis Kelce football uniform (complete with a helmet) and attempts to get the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and game show host by approaching the barricaded fence.

However, a security guard approached, placing a hand on her arm, and escorted her away from the area. The guard could be heard saying, “Let’s go,” and “This is not allowed,” as they firmly guided the concertgoer away.

Bystanders Attempt to Calm the Aggressive Security Guard

The fan took off her helmet, and an off-screen voice was heard trying to de-escalate things with the gung-ho security guard.

“Let’s just calm down a little bit because her family is here alright? That was a little aggressive. Let’s just calm down a little bit.,” the person can be heard pleading.

Then a hero came along.

Austin stepped forward, noticing the commotion. “Let’s not put hands on people,” he commanded the security guard.

Austin Swift had to shake off an aggressive security guard who was manhandling a fan of his billionaire pop queen sister. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Austin then turned his attention to the distraught fan.

“Sorry about that. I’m sorry about that. It’s a really cool costume,” Taylor’s brother told the fan.

Ensuring the situation was dealt with, Austin Swift turned his attention back to the security guard. “We’re all good here. We’re good here, right? Everybody’s good?”

Austin Swift Spends Time with the Fan Following a Tense Clash with Security

However, Austin didn’t let the interaction end there. He ended up taking some time to get to know the fan.

The actor inquired about the fan’s name and introduced himself as Austin. The two engaged in a conversation that, unfortunately, was inaudible in the clip.

Eventually, Austin can be heard saying, “You guys enjoy the concert. Have a great night.”

The poster mentioned that Austin also gave their sister some guitar picks. After handing her the items, he apologized once more, complimenting her costume as “amazing, by the way.”

Of course, Swifties flooded the comments to the TikTok post to praise Austin’s actions.

“This made me tear up. Austin was amazing. The ENTIRE family is remarkable. So impressive given the chaos surrounding their lives. Love to see it,” one fan wrote.

“Wow. What a guy! Very kind! Very respectfully; made it clear that face covering was not allowed without making her feel like she did something wrong,” a second fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan’s feelings for Taylor’s brother seemed to change after seeing the clip.

“Did I just… fall in love with Austin?” they wrote.