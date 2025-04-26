17-Year-Old ‘The Voice’ Spinoff Singer Karen Silva Has Died, Cause of Death Released

Karen Silva, a former star of The Voice Kids, has passed away at the age of just 17.

Silva rose to prominence in 2020 when, at just 12 years old, she reached the semi-finals of the show.

Her passing was confirmed in a statement shared on her official Instagram account on Thursday, April 24.

The post revealed that she died at São João Batista Hospital in Volta Redonda after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

“Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020,” the post, orignally written in Portuguese, reads. “Since then, she has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma, and representation at every step.”

“More than an up-and-coming artist, Karen was a symbol of empowerment, especially for Black girls who found in her inspiration and strength to dream. Her music, her message, and her joy leave a deep mark on all who met her and followed her journey.”

“In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family, and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us,” the post concludes.

Karen Silva Had Revealed Health Concerns Days Before Her Death

Her death comes just days after a post shared on her Instagram on Monday, April 21, shed light on the young Brazilian singer’s health challenges.

“Singer Karen Silva is facing a health problem and, at the moment,” the post began. “She is still under medical care, with the support and affection of her family and team. We ask for respect, empathy, and prayers as she recovers peacefully. Any updates will be made by our official channels. We thank everyone for the love.”

Silva started vocal lessons at just 8 years old, inspired by a desire to perform the Edwin Hawkins Singers’ 1967 arrangement of “Oh Happy Day,” according to The Daily Mail.

“After just a few lessons, she sang the song and enchanted everyone with her striking voice,” her first vocal coach, Lana Netto, recalled, per the outlet. “From that day on, Karen never stopped singing and captivating people.”

Silva is survived by her parents, Manoella and Fernando.