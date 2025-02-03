Taylor Swift Wows in Red Dress at Grammys — But Without Travis Kelce

Stepping out for a solo evening, Taylor Swift wow’ed in a short red dress without her NFL star beau Travis Kelce being at her side.

According to Page Six, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter matched the Grammy red carpet while donning a ruby-colored Vivienne Westwood corset dress with matching Casadei strappy heels. She also accessorized with more than 60 carats of Lorraine Schwartz rubies, waterfall earrings, and a duo of rings.

What really stood out about Swift’s ensemble? The “T” charm on her ruby leg chain seemingly showed that Kelce, while he wasn’t present, was on her mind.

Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Along with scoring six nominations, Taylor Swift presented the Album of the Year award, which ultimately went to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. Unfortunately, Swift received no awards for this year’s big event.

But that didn’t stop Swift from having a blast. She even recreated the “holding space” meme with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammys over the years.

Here’s Why Travis Kelce Was Not With Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

Hours before the 2025 Grammys took place, it was officially reported that Travis Kelce would not be attending the big music event with Taylor Swift. He missed out at last year’s event as well.

However, there is a key reason why Kelce wasn’t present – he’s preparing for Super Bowl LIX, which will take place at Casear’s Superdome in New Orleans this Sunday, Feb. 9. The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to People, Kelce, along with the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, headed to New Orleans on Sunday for Super Bowl preparation and practices.

However, before heading to New Orleans, Kelce was fined $11,255 for taunting during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bulls game. Kelce reportedly got into the face of Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin tackled Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had already crossed the goal line for a touchdown when Hamlin pursued him.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was also fined $6,722 for headbutting Kelce during the game. Upon making contact with Phillips’ helmet, Kelce stumbled backward and raised his hands. CBS analyst Tony Romo accused him of flopping.

“Kelce knows how to get under your skin,” Romo explained to Jim Nantz. “… And Phillips comes in, [Kelce] tries for the flop.”