Taylor Swift Turns 34: See Selena Gomez’s Message to Pop Icon

While celebrating her longtime best friend Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the pop icon on her 34th birthday.

According to PEOPLE, Gomez shared an adorable snap of her and Swift and wrote, “Happy birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift.” She also added a graphic that read, “I love you.”

Along with the adorable pic, Gomez also captured another photo of her and Swift while the duo was in New York City last weekend. The duo was seen sitting together while drinking wine and getting ready to eat some birthday cake. “New York, my favorite moments [with] you this week,” she captioned the post.

During their time in New York City, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attended a Ramy Youssef comedy show with Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz. They also went to Parcelle Wine Bar in the city’s Lower East Side before grabbing a bit with Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Taylor Swift Once Said She Doesn’t Think She Can Forgive Someone Who Has Ever Hurt Selena Gomez

During a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine, both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spoke about their long-time friendship.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” Swift stated. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Gomez also stated that she and Taylor Swift “clicked instantly” when they first met. “We both went through s— at the same time,” Gomez continued. “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Selena Gomez then spoke about how her friendship with Taylor Swift is deeper than social media posts. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family.”

Gomez noted that Swift has proven year after year and in every moment that she is one of her best friends in the world. “We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

In regards to Swift’s input on her music, Gomez said the pop icon gave her honest opinions. “I remember Taylor said when I played her some of the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this.’”