Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spend Time With Brittany and Patrick Mahomes in ‘Epic’ Photo

Ringing in the new year with some friends, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce snapped a pic with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes during the festivities.

The snapshot surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) just hours after the celebrations ended. One of the fans who reposted the image declared “I’M UNWELL” but did not have any idea where the photo came from. When asked who originally posted it, the poster wrote, “I haven’t been able to figure out that our yet but I’m screaming.”

Also during the same New Year’s Eve bash, fans thought they caught Travis Kelce telling Taylor Swift that he loved her. Before attending the event, the duo was seen leaving the Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs took on and won against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

Although she started attending Chiefs games in September, Swift hinted that she and Kelce have been together longer. She spoke highly about the relationship she has with the NFL to Time.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for,” she said. “Because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Patrick Mahomes Points Out How Taylor Swift Has ‘Embraced’ His Wife Brittany

While speaking to CBS Mornings for a Christmas Day interview, Patrick Mahomes spoke about Taylor Swift and her impact on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship as well,” Mahomes stated about Taylor “[Kelce is] lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. She’s top tier at her profession. It’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Mahomes then said he’s glad that Taylor Swift is the person that she is. “She and Travis match so well,” he continued. The Chiefs QB further spoke about Kelce’s approach to bringing Swift around the team. “Then he started bringing Taylor around and we realized how cool of a person she was. So for us, there were a couple jokes here and there at the beginning. But now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom. She’s part of the team.”