Taylor Swift Swallows Bug During Concert, Asks Crowd for Help in Hilarious Clip

Taylor Swift needed a little help from the crowd during one of her London Eras Tour performances after an unfortunate incident on stage.

While performing “All Too Well” on Sunday, June 23, the 34-year-old pop icon hilariously admitted she swallowed a bug. After singing, “And I forget why I needed to,” she started coughing.

Swift then said to the crowd, “I swallowed a bug, can you sing?” And the crowd started cheering.

The entire incident was caught on video and posted by TikTok user alexaelizabeth.

This isn’t the first time that an insect got in the way of Taylor Swift’s onstage performance. During her stop in Chicago last December, Swift had swallowed another and said out loud, “Is there any chance none of you saw that?” She also joked the bug was “delicious” and continued her show.

The London bug incident comes less than two weeks after Swift grossed out some fans with her snot. While performing in extremely cold temperatures at the Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland’s capital Edinburgh, her nose debris became the center of attention as she wiped it on her costumes and ate it.

Taylor Swift Brings Boyfriend Travis Kelce on Stage For London Eras Tour Performance

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made more headlines by bringing her boyfriend Travis Kelce on stage to perform with her at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The NFL star appeared with his lady love as she performed the intro of “I Can Do it With a Broken Heart” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. As Taylor Swift was performing, Travis Kelce appeared as one of the members of the trio in full costume, showing off his acting as the crowd lost their minds.

The duo has been together since late summer 2023. In July 2023, Kelce revealed during his New Heights podcast that he tried to give Swift one of his friendship bracelets during a Kansas City Eras Tour stop. However, he was unable to get close enough to give it to her.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said at the time. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Despite not getting to meet her in person during the show, Kelce finally got to meet Swift. They went public with their relationship during the 2023 NFL season.