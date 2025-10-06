Taylor Swift Addresses Speculation That She’ll Stop Making Music After Marrying Travel Kelce

Despite the rumors, Taylor Swift is not planning to stop making music after she and Travis Kelce tie the knot.

The mega pop star addressed the speculation while appearing on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 after Mills asked if Life of a Showgirl was her last album before retiring.

“Taylor, don’t tell me this is your last album,” he asked.

“What? No,” she responded.

Mills went on to explain his question. “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married and then she’s going to have children and then she’s going to be the last album.'”

Upon hearing his explanation, Swift laughed and said the speculation was “shockingly offensive.”

“It’s not why people get married,” the “Opalite” songstress explained. “So that they can quit their job. It’s also like music for me is…”

Mills interrupted by pointing out, “I think the fans were just panicking.”

“Oh, I know they love to panic sometimes,” Swift acknowledged. “But it’s like I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Taylor Swift Praises Travis Kelce For Supporting Her and Her Music Career

Swift went on to share how Kelce has continuously supported her and her music career.

“That’s the coolest thing about Travis,” she pointed out. “Like he’s so, he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us.”

Swift further explained that Kelce will never say he’s “really upset” that she continues to make music. She noted that the “most fun thing” is for her and Kelce to continuously support one another, despite their different career paths.

“We both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums,” Swift said. ‘We both do three and a half hour shows to entertain people. When I’m in those stadiums, it’s a dressing room, but when he’s in those exact same stadiums, it’s a locker room.”

She went on to add, “We just call them different things. It’s a very similar thing. We both have teams. And we’re both competitive, like in fun ways, not in ways that eat away at us, but just like we just love it.”