Taylor Swift Snubbed Again: Billboard Names a New ‘Greatest Pop Star’ for Second Year Running

Pop queen and America’s sweetheart Taylor Swift still can’t quite reclaim her “Greatest Pop Star” crown from Billboard. Indeed, the 36-year-old singer missed out on the accomplishment for the second year in a row…

The “So High School” singer landed at No. 2 on Billboard‘s “Greatest” list. It’s a step up from last year’s bronze medal. However, her 2025 wasn’t enough to shake off the runner-up vibes this time around.

Swifties might be ready to demand a recount, especially after Taylor’s massive 2025. Between dropping the record-breaking The Life of a Showgirl, finally reclaiming her masters, and saying “Yes” to her favorite tight end, Travis Kelce, it’s hard to imagine what more a girl has to do to get the top spot. Apparently, owning the music industry and winning at love still leaves you one slot short of Billboard glory.

However, plenty of heavy hitters missed out on the top spot. Right under Swift, you’ll find Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and the “KPop Demon Hunters” cast.

That said, what pop star knocking around in 2025 could possibly eclipse Tay Slay?

The Artist Who Beat Out Taylor Swift for Billboard’s ‘Greatest Pop Star’

The artist Billboard declared the “Greatest Pop Star” of 2025, they called “already regarded as one of the most influential artists of his generation.” Indeed, upcoming Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny was crowned king.

So, why did Bunny clinch the top spot? According to Billboard, while his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos had a quieter start than his usual blockbusters, its success grew organically. Released during the post-New Year’s lull, the album gained traction through word-of-mouth and its deep connection to Puerto Rican culture, proving that great music finds its own way to the top.

Meanwhile, Swifties hoping their hero might nab a Grammy tonight are in for another disappointment… she wasn’t nominated this year.

Before you storm the Recording Academy headquarters, there’s a simple reason for the snub. The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3, 2025, just missing the 2026 Grammy eligibility window, which closed on August 30, 2025. This means while 2026 isn’t her year, her 12th studio album could sweep the 2027 Grammys.

Maybe that’ll help her take her Billboard crown back next year…