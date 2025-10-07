Taylor Swift Slammed for Using Generative AI

Taylor Swift has been slammed by her fans after an apparent use of AI in promotional videos and materials for her 12th studio album.

Videos by Suggest

The use of AI-generated art is a hot topic. As AI generation tools advance, the lines between what’s real and fake blur. Debates between admiring real, human art and allowing the ‘plagiarism machine’ to acknowledge text prompts rile up with each passing day.

Although the majority of people on the internet condemn the use of AI in art, it is still being pushed and used by big corporations that can’t be bothered to pay actual artists.

So, to see hallmarks of AI generation in some of Taylor Swift’s videos has made her fans very upset. The multi-billionaire has had an issue with AI in the past, however, which fans are not letting her forget.

Signs Of AI Generation In Taylor Swift’s Orange Doors Campaign

Leading up to the release of Life of a Showgirl, 12 orange doors appeared, each one appearing in a major city. A QR code was present on the door, prompting fans to scan it to watch a promotional video.

The videos had clues and easter eggs to get her fans excited for the upcoming release, and the fans’ efforts paid off by allowing them to access the lyric video for “The Fate of Ophelia” early. The video is now publicly available, however.

The 12 doors each led to a different YouTube Short. A Reddit thread collated all the videos, but they have all since been taken off the site and are unavailable.

It was in these videos that fans found evidence of AI generation.

Fans flocked to X and protested the use of AI with the hashtag “#SwiftiesAgainstAI.” One user grabbed four examples of the sloppy AI generation. The classic undefined smudge that is consistent among AI creations is very evidently present.

“A billionaire… an ‘artist’… with every creative resource at her disposal…. and she uses AI…” criticized one.

“We can’t let this be normalized. Gen ai is ruining our environment, it’s making people stupider, it’s stealing the work of countless artists. The most famous woman in the world can’t be doing this. i’m really disappointed and sad,” lamented another.

“This is AI slop and it’s f–king disgusting that she is using it. Beyond hypocritical,” wrote one more.

Taylor Swift once criticized the use of AI, which another user pointed out.

There has yet to be any official statement about this matter.