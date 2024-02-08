taylor-swift-sells-private-jet-amid-online-tracking-controversy

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is selling one of her private jets ahead of the Super Bowl. The decision comes after the news that the “Shake it Off” singer would be bringing legal action against a college student who began tracking her flights. The news was first reported by Collin Rugg.

“Taylor Swift has sold one of her private jets as she considers suing college student Jack Sweeney for tracking and sharing her whereabouts. Sweeney not only shares locations of celebrities but also their estimated carbon emissions,” Rugg wrote.

“Swift is now selling her $40 million Dassault Falcon 900LX but is keeping her $54 million Dassault Falcon 7X. The Dassault Falcon 7X has been Swift’s primary mode of transportation for her Eras Tour.”

Swift Serves Flight Tracker Cease & Desist Letter

It’s Super Bowl week and all the attention should be on the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. However, the bulk of the media coverage has focused on Pop Star Taylor Swift.

Swift began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this season. And when Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl last month, most thought it was a sure thing that she would be in Vegas. But Swift has since resumed her Eras tour. And travel constraints have become significant.

Even Kelce has revealed her being in attendance this Sunday is not a sure thing. That is what prompted college student Jack Sweeney to begin tracking her flights. And now, she is taking action against him as her team has served Sweeney with a cease and desist letter.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death-matter for our Client,” the letter reads. “Ms. Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager.”

Swift Could Replace the Private Jet She Is Selling

Swift has had to deal with several incidents which have involved a stalker over the past several months. The same man was arrested near her home twice in as many days for loitering near her New York City estate. But although Taylor is nixing one of her private jets amid the potential suits, she still has another jet that is fully functional and ready to be utilized. Rigger also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of her just replacing the jet that she is selling.

“It is currently unknown if Swift is downsizing or getting ready to purchase a new plane. Swift was crowned with being the biggest celebrity polluter in 2022. Her team claims that was partly due to her loaning out her plane,” Rugg added.

“Swift’s plane trips have allegedly produced 138 tons of CO2 emission. When she traveled from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Kansas City, for example, she reportedly used 4,151 gallons of fuel, which is an estimated $23,250 in fuel.”