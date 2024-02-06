Taylor Swift Reveals Tracklist for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Pop music Icon Taylor Swift has a new album coming out in April. She made the huge announcement during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said.

“Which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.”

On February 5 she revealed the tracklist for the much-anticipated album:

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

Swift Slammed For Snubbing Music Icon

Swift had a busy night at the star-studded ceremony. She collected her fourth Album of the Year Grammy for Midnight. But her win was overshadowed by how she accepted the award. Music icon Celine Dion presented Swift with the award. And amid her excitement about the win she didn’t acknowledge Dion but instead just grabbed the trophy from her as she was presenting it.

The exchange caused an uproar on social media.

“Not acknowledging Celine’s legendary status was disrespectful, especially with her declining health. Celine Dion’s Grammys presence is monumental making Taylor’s action regrettable,” one user said.

“Taylor Swift ignoring very sick legend Celine Dion during the Grammys while accepting Album of the Year. Wow. Classless personified,” another user said.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” another user added.

Killer Mike Breaks Silence on Grammys Arrest

The 2024 Grammys had a lot of controversial moments. It was a night of highs and lows for rap star Killer Mike. He took home his first award in 2024 and completed a clean sweep of every award he was nominated for. And shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department had him in handcuffs.

TMZ reported that he was being detained because of an altercation that happened before the event. But Killer Mike says that nothing happened.

“Ain’t nothing had happened, man,” Killer Mike said. “But we winners. That’s it. We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party.”