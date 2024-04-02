Taylor Swift Getting Dedicated SiriusXM Channel, ‘Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version)’

Giving Swifties a new outlet to enjoy, SiriusXM is now offering a dedicated channel for Taylor Swift’s music, Channel 13 (Taylor Version).

According to SiriusXM, the new channel was named after the pop icon’s lucky number. It will be launching on April 7. The debut will be less than two weeks before Swift releases her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“The 13th day of the channel, Friday, April 19, coincides with the release of Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department,” SiriusXM stated in a press release. Fans can hear Swift’s music from the past 17 years. Among the singles are favorites from the Eras Tour and Vault tracks.

Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be playing the full album from beginning to end continuously throughout the weekend.

Swifties will be able to share their own stories and experiences with Taylor and her music on the channel.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” stated Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

The channel will be available to North American subscribers until May 6.

Taylor Swift Once Spoke About the Special Meaning Behind ’13’

During a 2009 interview with MTV News, Taylor Swift opened up about the true meaning behind her lucky number.

“I was born on the 13th,” she said. “I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

Swift said it’s a good thing whenever a 13 comes up in her life.

She couldn’t be more accurate. The pop icon earned her 13th Grammy earlier this year. After scoring the award, which was for Best Vocal Album for Midnights, Taylor announced her new album.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said. “Which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.”

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 11th studio album. She’s also preparing to resume her Eras Tour in Europe. She will end the extended tour later this year.