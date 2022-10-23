Taylor Swift Is Never Ever Getting Back Together With Her Old Way Of Cooking After Learning From Ina Garten

Taylor Swift has learned a lot since she first began recording music and touring as a teenager. The singer-songwriter, though best known for her music, is also known as an advocate for women’s empowerment and the rights of artists. However, one thing you may not know about Swift is that she also enjoys cooking, thanks to Ina Garten.

Garten is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her cooking show, The Barefoot Contessa. Unless cooking just isn’t your cup of tea, you’re probably familiar with Garten’s show, which takes place at her home in the Hamptons. From homemade bread to smoothies and roasted shrimp with feta, the cooking host offers recipes to cooks of all levels.

Although her recipes are definitely worth trying, it’s not simply the food Garten bakes in the kitchen that has made her a household name. Instead, it’s more about the way Garten cooks and the feeling she brings into your home.

Apparently Garten is bringing that feeling into the homes of the general public and celebrities alike. As the cook celebrates twenty years on The Food Network, superstars are sharing their admiration of Garten, including Swift.

Ina Garten ‘Made Cooking Feel Like Self-Care’

Although Swift was only a teenager when she first encountered The Barefoot Contessa, the award-winning singer knew that Garten offered something more than just delicious recipes. The cooking host’s calming personality on screen greatly impacted Swift. The singer adored watching the chef prepare food, bake, and cook meals.

When Swift met Garten a few years later, she was ecstatic that the cook was even better in real life. As the songwriter recently shared with The Food Network, “I’ve been lucky enough to meet Ina a few times and get to know the magnificent woman behind the TV show and the cookbooks. She’s one of those people who is even better, funnier, warmer than you’d hoped her to be.”

Swift’s praise of Garten doesn’t end there. In fact, thanks to The Barefoot Contessa, Swift discovered that cooking was a stress reliever at the end of a long day of touring. “Watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing,” shared Swift. “She made cooking feel like self-care. Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I’ll always be grateful to her for giving me that.”

