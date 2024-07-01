taylor-swift-gets-stuck-on-platform-after-malfunction-during-eras-tour-concert

Taylor Swift continued to trudge through her critically acclaimed Eras Tour. But her latest tour stop in Dublin, Ireland came with some technical difficulties.

During her set in Dublin this past weekend, the pop star got stuck on a raised platform. Luckily one of her crew members was able to deliver her to safety.

🎥| Jan Ravnik helping Taylor Swift during a stage malfunction tonight at Dublin. #DublinTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/old3of4qvA — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 29, 2024

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Suffers Technical Difficulty

“While performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” a staple of the Tortured Poets Department portion of the tour setlist, the pop superstar was stranded midair. On a platform at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium after it did not retract according to plan,” PEOPLE writes.

“Not wasting a moment, Ravnik walked over to the star’s platform immediately after his own reached the floor. And helped her down effortlessly as she smiled down at him, another clip of the performance shows.”

Taylor Swift resumed her highly acclaimed Eras Tour. In 2023, it officially became the highest-grossing tour of all time. But like all things, the Eras tour must come to an end. And Taylor gave fans an update on when the last show of the tour will be.

“A lot of you are like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’ ” Swift said to the crowd on June 13. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself. And admitted that this tour is going to end in December.”

Swift is currently booked through December 8. Her last show is scheduled to take place in Vancouver, BC, CA.

💯 | Taylor’s speech acknowledging the 100th show of The Eras Tour and confirms that December will mark the end of the tour #LiverpoolTStheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/QrXFK5Uow4 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 13, 2024

Taylor, Travis Burn Midnight Oil in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to celebrate the tight end’s on-stage debut during the London stop of the Eras Tour. Sources say the couple stepped out and partied the night away with friends at Chiltern Firehouse until 4 AM.

Swift donned a colorful crochet mini dress featuring long, slightly flared, sleeves. She topped off the look with a pair of yellow block heels and a brown bag worn over her shoulder. Kelce chose a more relaxed look – sporting a lemon yellow co-ord and trainers paired with a blue Louis Vuitton bucket hat.

The tight end appeared on Night 3 of The Eras Tour stop in London to make his debut. The Kansas City Chiefs player – decked out in a tuxedo and top hat – carried Swift onto the stage before she changed into her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” attire. Kelce grinned as he laid Swift down softly on a red couch in the middle of the stage before applying cosmetics on her face.