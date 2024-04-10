Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Can’t Hide From Cameras While on LA Date

Travis Kelce is enjoying the NFL offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. And Taylor Swift is on vacation from her Eras tour until May. With the lovebirds having some free time, the two have spent a lot of it with each other.

But as the new celebrity “it” couple, everyone is interested in your love life. The cameras have documented just about every step of Tayvis’ journey. But Kelce and Swift appear to have had enough of the media coverage about their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted stepping out in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1BmZnSVb9e — 21 (@21metgala) April 10, 2024

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Duck From Paps in LA

While on a date in Los Angeles, the two seemingly tried to avoid the cameras and failed miserably.

“Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce attempted to keep a low profile for their dinner date at the Bird Street Club in Los Angeles Tuesday,” Page Six wrote.

“In photos, the “Bad Blood” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star tried to stay incognito as they ducked behind the backseat in the car while Swift’s driver sat up front trying to shield her from the paparazzi.”

But everything wasn’t sour for the star couple during their West Coast outing. One source told Page Six that the couple looked “stylish and happy,” during the date.

Kelce Brothers Predicted to Make Hollywood Move

Travis and Jason Kelce are probably the most entertaining siblings since the Kardashians. Before Jason retired earlier this year they were at the top of their respective positions in the NFL. They have both won Super Bowl rings. They also have one of the best podcasts in the game, titled “New Heights.”

Jason has already said goodbye to football. And after winning a third ring and hitching his wagon to pop star Taylor Swift, there is no telling how much time Travis has left. Famed movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger believes the next stop for the brothers after football is Hollywood.

“You know [Jason], this is maybe off the record, but no one is going to blabber out there… he’s probably here doing some interviews for movie parts,” Schwarzenegger said. I’m not stupid; there is a reason why those guys are out here together in Hollywood.”