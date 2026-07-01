Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex-Husband Files a Restraining Order Against Her

In an unexpected move, Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, has filed a temporary restraining order against her.

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According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s ex filed the restraining order on June 30 in a Utah court. The former couple, who were married from 2016 to 2022, share two children: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 6.

Along with filing for the restraining order, Tate is also seeking to modify the terms of his and Taylor’s divorce/custody agreement.

Tate’s legal decision comes as a bit of a shock to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans, as he and Taylor have notably maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship since their split.

On June 3, Tate spoke about his current relationship with Taylor, stating on a livestream hosted by Cru Eaton, the roommate of Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, “My co-parenting relationship has been peaceful for the most part.”

However, he then admitted, “The last few months has been not so.”

A source close to the former couple shared at the time that they have “always” been a “strong team” when it comes to parenting their children.

“The last few months have, of course, complicated their co-parenting dynamic,” the insider pointed out. “But they’re navigating it together. She’s committed to maintaining a strong relationship with him and tackling the challenges that have arisen.”

Tate’s Restraining Order Filing Occurred Days After Taylor’s Big ‘Bachelorette’ News

The news about Tate’s court filings comes just days after it was revealed that Taylor’s shelved season of The Bachelorette would premiere after all.

The season was canceled in April following the release of Taylor’s 2023 domestic violence video. The video featured Taylor having a physical altercation with Dakota, resulting in her throwing a chair, which hit her daughter, Indy. Taylor was arrested during the incident and later pleaded guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault. Other charges, including domestic violence, were dismissed.

Dakota, who also shares a 2-year-old son, Ever, with Taylor, quickly filed a restraining order against her following the video’s release. He also filed and was granted temporary custody of Ever. Taylor and Dakota have been in a custody battle since then.

Along with the custody battle, Taylor and Dakota also dealt with legal woes following a physical altercation earlier this year. The incident led to the production pause of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5.

One day after news of The Bachelorette broke, Mortensen reportedly called the Bluffdale Police Department. He asked about the protective orders he and Paul have against each other. He also asked who could help with Ever’s drop-off/pick-up exchanges.

Officers contacted Paul regarding Mortensen’s questions. The case has since been sent to the District Attorney’s office, which will determine whether a violation occurred.

Taylor later spoke out in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post.

“Cops called on me again THIS WEEK,” she wrote per the screenshot that TMZ obtained. “What are the odds? And it’s not people… It’s ONE person, the same person. It’s obsessive.”