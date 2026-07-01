country-music-star-nearly-arrested-at-border-in-case-of-mistaken-identity

Country music star Jordan Davis was nearly arrested at the border while recently trying to enter the US after a performance in Canada.

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In a post on Instagram, Davis revealed that the border incident occurred just after he performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor in Ontario on June 27.

As Davis was crossing into the US, border patrol officers pulled his tour bus over to ask some questions.

“Dude, two cops came up here and pulled me into the Border Patrol,” he explained. “And they’re like, ‘I need you to be real serious with me, man. Are you in some trouble in Indiana?’ And I was like, Nah, I’ve never been arrested.'”

Davis then said, “They were serious for a second, dude. Somebody in Indiana named Jordan Davis is in some trouble.”

Thankfully, one of the border patrol officers recognized Davis. “He was like, ‘Are you that country singer?'” the “Singles You Up” hitmaker recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘Oh, dude, now you’re going to go back and bash us.'”

Davis went on to reassure the border patrol officers that he wouldn’t bash them for doing their jobs. “I was like, ‘No, I’m good, dude. Just let me get out of here.'”

Davis Recalls the Situation Quickly Turning Serious At First

Elsewhere in the video, Davis recalled how serious the situation became when the tour bus was initially pulled over.

He explained how the border patrol officers had told him they were not “gonna put you in the handcuffs” as long as he walked with them.

“I was like, ‘Whoa!'” Davis said. “I was like, Oh dang, and then I just kind of got quiet because they were pretty serious.”

He further pointed out, “Bro, but the whole time I was in there, all these people were like coming in, like, ‘Oh yeah.’ They were looking, not like officers. They were like in the office, and then I could see him look out in the waiting room and look at me, and I was like, damn, what happened? But bro, I was freaking out.”

Despite the incident, Davis pointed out that he and his crew had a good laugh afterward.

“I almost got locked up, cuz,” he declared.