Actor in ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Dead at 82: RIP to Michael Byrne

Michael Byrne, a British actor best known for his role as Nazi Colonel Vogel in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, has passed away. He was 82 years old.

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According to an obituary published by The Guardian, Byrne passed away on June 20. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Born on November 7, 1943, in London, England, Byrne began his acting career in the early 1960s. His early career roles were in The Eagle Has Landed, A Bridge Too Far, and Force 10 from Navarone.

He landed his role in the Indiana Jones franchise in 1989, starring opposite Harrison Ford. Six years later, he appeared as Smthye in Mel Gibson’s Braveheart. He went on to play Royal Navy Admiral Kelly, in command of a British task force on HMS Bedford in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

Byrne later appeared as Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Along with films, Byrne also appeared in TV shows Thriller, Tales of the Unexpected, Prime Minister, Yes, and Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy. He starred in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2010.

For theatre, Byrne was cast in numerous plays, including Romeo and Juliet, Mayor of Zalamea, All My Sons, and Lulu.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole Nimmons, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

Fans Pay Tribute to Byrne

Following the news of Byrne’s passing, the actor’s fans took to social media to pay tribute.

“So sad to learn that yet another fine actor has left us. Loved him in the TV series Sharpe with Sean Bean,” one fan wrote. “And was lucky enough to have seen him twice in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons at the Liverpool Playhouse many years ago. Rest in peace Michael.”

Another fan wrote, “Sad to hear Michael Byrne has passed. His turn as Colonel Vogel in Indiana Jones gave me chills every time. A real talent gone too soon. Rest in peace.”

“So sad to see another fine actor leaving us,” a fellow admirer added. “Remember seeing him many years ago twice at the Liverpool Playhouse. Rest in peace Michael.”