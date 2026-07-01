update-on-66-year-old-country-music-legend-hospitalized-for-sepsis

A country music favorite has given fans an update following his hospitalization for sepsis earlier this month.

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“Just Call Me Lonesome” singer Radney Foster shared the health update on social media on June 28. The beloved country singer announced he’ll be postponing several upcoming shows while he focuses on getting back to full health.

On doctor’s orders, Foster is rescheduling all shows through July 14. His shows in the back half of July remain on schedule. He also took a moment to thank fans for their support during his illness.

“Thank you for all the prayers, kind words, and support. It has meant the world to me,” the 66-year-old Texas native wrote. “I can’t wait to see you out there again soon.”



He also encouraged fans to tune in to his artist-curated BorderTown Radio station as a way to show their support, writing that he’s been “keeping busy curating, telling stories and digging up old demos” while recovering.

Country Music Fans and Friends Show Their Support for Radney Foster as He Recovers From Bout With Sepsis

Of course, fans and high-profile pals showed their love for Foster in the comments section.

“What a nightmare for you! So glad you are on the mend!!! Love you!!!” one fan wrote. “Praying for a return to 100% health asap!!” another fan chimed in.

“I’m so glad you’re feeling better, Radney! Thank you for letting us know,” singer Lyle Lovett wrote. “Glad yer on the mend, amigo!” indie country/Americana legend Webb Wilder added.

Radney Foster performs in 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Foster first announced his illness to fans on July 9, when he postponed several shows.

“Randy is recovering from a serious infection that required hospitalization. While he is improving and has been released from the ICU, his doctors have advised him to take time away from the road to focus on his health,” an Instagram post explained.

Foster launched a successful solo career in the early 1990s. His album Del Rio, TX 1959 produced several hits, including “Nobody Wins” and “Easier Said Than Done.” He is also a respected Nashville songwriter who has penned tracks for major acts like Keith Urban, The Chicks, and Hootie & the Blowfish.