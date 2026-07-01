2000s-TLC-reality-tv-star-addresses-allegations-made-against-her-by-estranged-son

2000s reality TV star Kate Gosselin has broken her silence about some allegations made against her by her estranged son, Collin.

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Collin took to Instagram over the weekend to share an interview he recently did on the StrangeMcKnights YouTube channel.

During the interview, Collin discussed the alleged mistreatment he endured at the hands of his mother. He pointed out that he had invited the former reality TV star to take a lie detector test last year.

“I did just say on social media that I would like to invite my mom to do a lie detector test,” he explained. “I want to get into everything, and this is where we are both hooked up to lie detectors, heart monitors, everything.

He further shared, “I mean, they test for everything, and we can either ask each other questions, or we can have an interviewer ask us questions.”

Collin then said that his mom never responded to his request for a lie detector test. He noted that she has allegedly “been putting on this facade” on social media instead.

Although she hasn’t issued an official statement, Kate has spoken out about the claims.

In the comment section on a recent TikTok post, one person wrote, “If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take [Collin] to court and sue him for defamation!”

Kate replied, “I can’t bc I’m a public figure. Rules are different unfortunately. Or I def. would!”

She then wrote, “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye. I consulted a high power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye.”

Collin Is Writing a Book About the Alleged Abuse He Endured By His Mother

Collin made the allegations in his upcoming book, Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

“This book is about truth, survival, resilience, and finding my voice after years of being silenced,” he told Us Weekly. “If my story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courtage ot tell their own story, then every difficult page was worth writing.”

Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, along with their eight children, appeared on TLC‘s Jon & Kate Plus 8. Following the couple’s divorce in 2009, the show was retitled Kate Plus 8. The show followed the family throughout their daily lives.

In 2024, Collin made claims that Kate had abused him throughout his childhood, which led to his being institutionalized. Collin said that Kate would place him in an isolation room “multiple times.” He also alleged that she would “zip-tie” his hands and feet. He further claimed that his mom would bolt the door so he couldn’t leave the room.

“It was rough. I definitely went through it a lot as a kid from my mother’s end. So, it was tough,” Collin said about his childhood. “I just remember being isolated from my siblings and constantly taking the fall for her emotions or the tough things going on in her life.”

In 2022, Collin, alongside his sister Hannah, decided to go live with Jon full-time.

Kate’s attorney, Richard Puleo, addressed Collin’s allegations, stating he didn’t believe she would do anything to “intentionally harm” he son.

“She did what she did to protect herself and her family,” he said.