village-people-frontman-victor-willis-dies-at-74.

Victor Willis, the founding frontman of Village People who co-wrote crowd pleasers like “YMCA” and “In the Navy”, has died.

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Willis passed away following a “short, aggressive illness,” according to the Village People’s official Facebook page.

“We are profoundly sad to announce the death of Victor Willis, lead singer of Village People,” the band wrote. “Victor passed on Monday, June 30, 2026, of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”

He was 74.

Born in Texas in 1951, Willis was a founding member and lead vocalist of the Village People. He co-wrote several hit songs, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “In the Navy,” and “Macho Man,” which became staples of dance floors worldwide in the late 1970s and have remained party classics ever since. With their distinctive costumes and choreography, the group became a cultural phenomenon, particularly within the gay community, with members dressed as construction workers, motorcyclists, cowboys, and soldiers. Willis often wore a police officer or admiral costume.

Victor Willis performs in 1979. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Willis left the band in 1983 but continued making music. According to CBS News, in 2012, a judge ruled that Willis could reclaim partial ownership of the copyrights to more than two dozen songs, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In the Navy.” The ruling forged a path for his return to the iconic group in 2017.

Donald Trump’s Love of the Village People Gains Group Renewed Attention…

The Village People have gained renewed attention after President Donald Trump adopted “Y.M.C.A.” as a signature song, frequently dancing to it at campaign events. The band is reportedly among Trump’s favorites.

At first, Willis was nonplussed about the development.

“I don’t endorse Trump; I’ve never endorsed Trump, nor has the Village People,” Willis explained to the BBC back in 2020. “But because of the copyright laws in the United States, he’s able to play our music any time he wants to.”

Willis eventually softened his stance on Trump’s use of the song. The band performed “Y.M.C.A.” at a Trump rally in January 2025, just before his second inauguration.

“Let’s give President Trump a chance, regardless of what you may have thought about him in the past,” Willis said then, per CBS News. “Let’s see what he’s going to do moving forward, and if he does things to restrict LGBTQ rights, Village People will be the first to speak out.”

In March 2020, the Library of Congress named “YMCA” an “American phenomenon” and inducted it into the National Recording Registry. The following year, the song was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame.