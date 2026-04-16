3 Quick Facts About Taylor Sheridan’s Marriage to Nicole Muirbrook

Taylor Sheridan tends to keep the spotlight on his work, not his personal life. Still, his long-running marriage to Nicole Muirbrook has quietly drawn interest as his profile has grown.

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Here are a few insights into their relationship.

They’ve Been Married for Over a Decade

Sheridan married Nicole Muirbrook in 2013, well before his rise as one of television’s most influential creators.

At the time, he was transitioning from acting to writing and producing, a shift that would later define his career. Their marriage has unfolded largely out of public view, even as Sheridan’s projects have dominated ratings and headlines.

Unlike many Hollywood couples, they have avoided making their relationship part of a public narrative.

Nicole Muirbrook Has Her Own Entertainment Background

Muirbrook is not simply ‘Sheridan’s wife.’ She built her own career as a model and actress, appearing in campaigns and television roles.

While she has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years, her experience in the industry predates Sheridan’s breakthrough as a writer. That shared understanding of entertainment work likely helps them frame how they navigate their fame.

They appear to maintain a division between public-facing work and private life, something that has become increasingly rare in the industry.

They Share A Son Together

Sheridan and Muirbrook share a son, named Gus Sheridan. He was born on September 23, 2010, making him 15 as of writing.

The power couple have chosen to raise their family largely outside the traditional Hollywood bubble. They live together on a ranch, and live a pretty private life.

Reports and interviews indicate that Sheridan spends significant time working from ranch properties, particularly in Texas, where he writes and produces many of his projects.

As shared by Taylor Sheridan, Gus is very much like his father. They enjoy outdoor activities together, such as fishing.

Although Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook share a private life, they crack open the door every now and then to let the world gain a glimpse. This balancing act of privacy and transparency works for them as they balance their high-profile jobs with ranch life.