‘Cool Hand Luke’ Actress Dies: RIP to Joy Harmon

Joy Harmon, the actress best known for her iconic, scene-stealing role in Cool Hand Luke, has passed away.

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According to TMZ, Harmon died at her Los Angeles home on April 14, following a pneumonia diagnosis several weeks prior. The 87-year-old actress, who later became a baker, was reportedly working at her Burbank bakery, Aunt Joy’s Cakes, the day before she was hospitalized.

In her iconic scene in Cool Hand Luke, a 27-year-old Harmon played the unforgettable, unnamed blonde who teases a chain gang of sweaty convicts by suggestively washing her car on a hot day. For nearly three minutes, she managed to outshine the legendary Paul Newman and the film’s eventual Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner, George Kennedy.

As she soaps up her car—and herself—Kennedy’s character, Dragline, dubs her “Lucille.”

When Newman’s Luke asks why, Dragline delivers the memorable line: “Anything so innocent and built like that just gotta be named Lucille.”

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Director Stuart Rosenberg kept wives and girlfriends away from the set for weeks before shooting this classic Paul Newman scene. When Joy Harmon appeared from the house to wash the car, Rosenberg simply filmed the men, capturing their genuine reactions. pic.twitter.com/cAyHyN6lr9 — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) January 13, 2025

According to IMDb, Harmon’s screen career began with appearances opposite Groucho Marx on You Bet Your Life and Tell It to Groucho. Throughout the 1960s, she also worked on popular TV shows like The Beverly Hillbillies, Gidget, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Batman, Bewitched, and The Monkees.

Meanwhile, her film career included uncredited roles in The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit and The Yum Yum Tree and more prominent parts in The Young Dillinger, One Way Wahine, Angel in my Pocket, and Village of the Giants. Her role in 1967’s Cool Hand Luke was her second-to-last.

Joy Harmon Enjoyed a Second Career as a Baker

From 1968 to 2001, Harmon was married to producer and film editor Jeff Gourson, with whom she had three children: Jason, Julie, and Jamie. She later shifted from Hollywood to baking after sharing homemade treats with coworkers on film sets, including Groucho Marx.

“She was a wonderful person who always loved baking,” Gourson told PEOPLE. “Even back when she was acting, she’d bake cookies and bring them to set, and later she opened her bakery and went to it every single day. She loved that place. also loved animals. She lived above Burbank in Shadow Hills, and there were all these peacocks that would come around, the chickens, the squirrels, the peacocks would come right up to her because she’d feed them. So she loved people, she loved animals, and she loved baking. We’ll miss her dearly. We miss her already.”

Her family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

“Those who knew her remember not just her talent, but her kindness—she was known to return money sent by fans, simply out of gratitude. Joy leaves behind her three children, nine grandchildren, and a legacy defined by creativity, compassion, and love,” the page reads.