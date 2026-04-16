Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco’s Relationship Timeline, Explained

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco have built a steady relationship marked by major milestones, including an engagement and the arrival of their first child.

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Valderrama and Pacheco first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were photographed together in Los Angeles. Sources soon confirmed the relationship, noting that the two had quickly grown close. Over the following months, they made additional public appearances, such as in France, signaling that their relationship was becoming more serious.

On New Year’s Day in 2020, Valderrama announced their engagement. He shared a photo of the proposal on social media, showing the couple on a beach with the caption, “It’s just us now.”

Almost A Year Later, Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Were Expecting

In December 2020, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. They shared maternity photos online, offering fans a glimpse into their growing family. Their daughter, Nakano Oceana Valderrama, was born in February 2021. Both parents publicly celebrated the milestone, expressing excitement about their new roles.

“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter… [sic]” he wrote at the time.

In July 2025, they shared they had welcomed their second child, Wolf Monte Valderrama, into the world.

After the births of their children, Valderrama remained active in television and film, including his role on NCIS, while Pacheco pursued modeling and ocean conservation work.

The couple has frequently shared family moments on social media, including holidays, birthdays, and travel. Their posts often highlight their daughter and reflect a close-knit family dynamic. Despite Valderrama’s long-standing presence in Hollywood, the pair has balanced public visibility with a relatively grounded personal life.

As of 2026, the couple remains engaged, though they have not publicly confirmed a wedding date. Their relationship has continued to develop steadily since 2019, defined by shared milestones and a strong focus on family.