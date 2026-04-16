Aaron Carter’s Mom Launches GoFundMe to Honor Him With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Nearly three and a half years after Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34, the late singer’s mother, Jane, launches a GoFundMe to honor him with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

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After describing her son’s highly successful music career, Jane stated, “We are raising funds to secure a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Aaron Carter, who passed away and was a famous singer. The funds will cover the creation, installation, and long-term maintenance of the star. We are coming together as fans, friends, and supporters to honor Aaron Carter’s legacy.”

“Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer,” the GoFundMe’s description continued. “If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign means just as much. Let’s come together to celebrate Aaron’s life, his music, and the lasting mark he left on so many hearts. Thank you for your love and support.”

Celebrities who are honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame must go through a nomination process. Those who are selected also have to pay a $85,000 fee.

The late singer, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter, rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first album being released when he was just 10 years old.

“Aaron Carter’s impact on a generation of young fans and his contributions to pop music continue to resonate,” the GoFundMe page further reads. “Securing his legacy as an influential figure in early 2000s entertainment.”

Tragically, Aaron died in November 2022. He drowned in a bathtub.

Aaron’s Mom Opens Up About Honoring Him With a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Aaron’s mom told TMZ she plans to submit the nomination paperwork by the May 15 deadline. She further pointed out that Aaron “would’ve loved” having a star.

Jane also stated that she and Aaron used to take walks at the Hollywood Walk of Fame when they traveled to Los Angeles together. She remembered telling him, “You’re going to be there someday.” He replied, “Yeah.”

Jane then added that the efforts to honor Aaron with a star are supported his living siblings, Nick and Angel.

Nick has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.