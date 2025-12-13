Tattoo-Covered Influencer Found Dead in Thailand: Details on Mary Magdalene’s Death

Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, a Mexican-Canadian influencer known online as “Mary Magdalene,” has passed away.

The 33-year-old died on December 9 after falling from the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment in Patong, a beach town on the island of Phuket, Thailand.

Gongora’s body was discovered by apartment staff in the building’s parking area at 1:50 p.m., Captain Channarong Prakongkuea of the Patong Police Station told local outlet The Phuket News. Police and family members later confirmed her identity to The Daily Mail.

As “Mary Magdalene,” Gongora gained over 400,000 followers across multiple Instagram accounts. She was known for her numerous cosmetic procedures, including nose jobs, buccal fat removal, brow lifts, butt and breast implants, and veneers, as well as her tattoos, which covered much of her face and body.

Alongside adult content shared on OnlyFans, she showcased her intricate psychedelic paintings online.

Meanwhile, according to The Phuket News, police are still investigating the circumstances of Gongora’s death.

Condo staff told police that Gongora was scheduled to check out of the apartment building on December 10, the day after she died. According to the outlet, investigators also found a pair of flip-flops believed to be hers on the building’s ninth floor.

Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora’s Haunting Final Social Media Post for ‘Mary Magdalene’ Fans

On December 8, the day before her fatal fall, Gongora posted a final message on social media. It included two stills from the final scene of The Truman Show with the character’s words, “And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night.” She also shared a blurry childhood photo of herself.

The post has since gained thousands of comments from mourning fans.

“I wish the world was kinder to you,” one top comment read. “She really cared enough about us to say goodbye,” another fan wrote.

“Mary’s final post, being the Truman Show, feels so fitting. She was real and authentic, and this world was too fake,” a third fan offered.

