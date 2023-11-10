Tallulah Gives Update On Dad Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Actress Tallulah Willis has provided a heartfelt update on her father, Bruce Willis, as he faces the challenges of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The 29-year-old shared insights into her family’s openness about the diagnosis during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Bruce Willis, the 68-year-old movie star, was initially diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication skills. Over time, the diagnosis has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a rare form of dementia that primarily impacts the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Expressing Gratitude

Despite the evolving nature of Bruce’s condition, Tallulah expressed gratitude that her father remains unchanged in a fundamental way. “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” she shared with Drew Barrymore.

Tallulah emphasized the enduring connection and love she feels when spending time with her father, highlighting the special moments of their relationship. “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special,” she added.

Drew Barrymore, during the interview, inquired about the family’s decision to be open about Bruce’s struggle with FTD. Tallulah explained that their transparency is rooted in both familial identity and a desire to raise awareness about the condition.

“Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness,” Tallulah shared. “If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”

She further revealed that part of her healing process involves delving into her father’s world, exploring his cherished belongings, and gaining insights into his life. This journey, described as becoming an “archeologist” to her dad’s world, has been a meaningful aspect of coping with the challenges posed by FTD.

Bruce Willis shares a blended family with ex-wife Demi Moore and current wife Emma Heming Willis. Tallulah has older sisters Rumer and Scout from Bruce’s marriage to Moore, as well as younger siblings Mabel and Evelyn from his marriage to Heming Willis.

The entire family has remained united, offering support to one another and keeping the public informed about Bruce Willis’s journey with dementia. Their commitment to openness and awareness has resonated with many, shedding light on the impact of FTD and the strength found in familial bonds during challenging times.