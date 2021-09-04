The Truth About Taika Waititi’s Love Life In 2021

Best-known for directing hits like Thor: Ragnarok and the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand native Taika Waititi keeps a pretty low profile when it comes to his personal life. But after being linked to pop star Rita Ora earlier this year, the 46-year-old filmmaker has seen his love life start to get some serious media attention. Prior to meeting Ora, he was married to a film producer for close to a decade. So who was Taika Waititi’s wife? And what’s the latest on his romance with the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer? Here’s everything we know.

Taika Waititi And His Wife, Chelsea Winstanley, Quietly Separated In 2018

(Charley Gallay / Getty Images)

Waititi married award-winning film producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2011. A native New Zealander, the 46-year-old says she worked hard to forge her own path and not live in the shadow of her successful director husband. In a 2018 interview with the New Zealand Herald, she said: “I’m just sick of women portrayed as living in the shadow of their partners, that’s all. I made one film with him, I was a filmmaker before I met him and I continue to do my own stuff.”

Winstanley also admitted that she and Waititi have very different film-making styles. “He’s an incredible filmmaker and he’s got a wonderful sense of humor,” she said of her then-husband. “His films hang on his irreverence. Mine are not like that. I couldn’t make a film like him. That’s not where I’m coming from, and I’m trying to take ownership of that. Going back to what I love, and that truthful documentary stuff, basing my stories on truth. That’s where my strength is.”

Waititi and Winstanley have two daughters together — Te Hinekaahu, born in 2012, and Matewa Kiritapu, born in 2015. At the time of his first child’s birth, the Reservation Dogs creator said he was thrilled to become a dad. “I come from a big extended family, so it’s very normal to be around babies for us, but when it’s your own it’s a very different experience for us,” he told the New Zealand Herald. “But so far, it’s quite easy falling into the role — it’s come very easy for me. It just feels very natural.”

Unfortunately, the filmmaker parents decided to split in 2018, though they were able to keep the news under wraps until March of 2020.

Following Their Split, He Was Seen With His Former Assistant Polly Stoker

One of the reasons Waititi’s split from Winstanley became public knowledge was because the What We Do in the Shadows star was spotted out and about with his former assistant, Polly Stoker. According to PageSix, Stoker worked with Waititi on the 2016 film Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. The pair was photographed sitting courtside together at a Lakers game in March of 2020. They were also reported to have attended the 2020 Oscar and BAFTA awards together.

Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Have Been Dating Since Early 2021

(Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

While it’s unclear when Waititi and Stoker’s relationship ended, we know the Boy director has only had eyes for “Your Song” singer Rita Ora for the majority of 2021. Back in March, Ora’s former flame, Romain Guavas, confirmed that the couple had called it quits due to work scheduling conflicts. The following month, Ora posted a series of photos on Instagram that included one of her hugging a (blurry) guy who looked similar to Waititi. Also in April 2021, the pair were spotted deplaning a private jet and attending the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under together.

They were also photographed on the streets of Sydney acting very much like a couple in May.

Rumors really ran wild in June, when the duo made headlines for their “three-way kiss” with Thor actress Tessa Thompson. The paparazzi had a field day when the trio playfully cuddled up and smooched each other on a balcony in Sydney. While much was made of the apparent throuple, it seems as though Thompson was just having some fun with her friends. In fact, she was spotted kissing model Zac Stenmark later that day.

In a June interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi was asked about the incident and if media attention on him and Ora upset him. “Not really,” he said. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

In August, the couple made their pairing media official as they walked the red carpet together at the movie premiere for The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. A couple of weeks later, they went Insta official when Ora posted a series of photos of her and Waititi on his birthday.