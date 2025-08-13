taco-bell-unveils-new-mountain-dew-flavor

Legends and fast food fanatics… meet your next obsession. Taco Bell has done it again, unveiling a bold, entirely original twist on the iconic Mountain Dew.

For the first time in 20 years, Taco Bell announced it is adding a new twist to the Mountain Dew Baja Blast lineup: Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. This purple spin on the classic tropical lime flavor launches nationwide on August 14.

As a permanent menu addition, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is set to build on the excitement of Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which has been a fan favorite since 2004.

Taco Bell’s Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. (Image via Taco Bell)

“Baja Blast has consistently sparked creativity, defied expectations, and continues to be a cornerstone of the Taco Bell experience,” Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, explained. “Our fans made it iconic, and they’re the reason we’re expanding the universe for the first time with Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. It’s unexpected, it’s Taco Bell purple, and it’s tasty enough to earn its place in the fandom.”

Crafted to satisfy the thirst of a new generation, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight blends passion fruit flavor with the classic taste of Mountain Dew Baja Blast for a new experience. This builds on the Baja Blast legacy while introducing modern flavors that reflect today’s vibrant tastes.

Taco Bell’s Fresh Mountain Dew Offering Will Be Offered as a Drink and a ‘Frozen Freeze’

Available in two tasty formats, the tasty brew is designed to pair perfectly with whatever fast food lovers are relentlessly forcing down their gullets. It will be available as a drink ($2.49-$2.99) and also as a frozen Freeze ($3.79-$3.99) for a limited time.

Meanwhile, advanced buzz for the new brew is already all over social media.

Snack food influencer Zach from @SnachwithZach dubbed the new offering as “a purple oasis of flavor bliss in a barren desert filled with tired, dehydrated beverages.”

Wanna sample the new Mountain Dew offering for free? We’ve got you covered.

On August 15, rewards members can try a medium Mountain Dew Baja Midnight for free when they spend $5 or more in the Taco Bell app.

Of course, over the years, Taco Bell has introduced creative menu items like Mountain Dew Baja Blast freezes, gelato, and even teased desserts like Baja Blast cinnamon twists. Coming soon: the much-anticipated Baja Blast pie (seriously). With the addition of Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, Taco Bell isn’t just celebrating its legacy—it’s letting fans create their own.