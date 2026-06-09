actress-sally-grace-has-died

Sally Grace, a veteran English actress whose prolific voice work made her a staple on British radio and led a role on Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, has died.

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Grace’s death was confirmed in the latest issue of Equity magazine, a trade publication for the performing arts and entertainment union. However, Grace passed away back in March, though no other details concerning her death are available.

Radio producer Dirk Maggs first shared the news of her death.

“RIP, brilliant actress and voice artist Sally Grace,” Maggs wrote on Blue Sky on March 20, alongside some candid snapshots of Grace recording. “A mainstay of Week Ending for years, her Margaret Thatcher was definitive. As ‘Elena” in my production of Dirk Gently II, ‘The Long Dark Teatime Of The Soul” she had crew and cast, including Harry Enfield and Michael Fenton Stevens, in stitches.”

Photo via Dirk Maggs/Blue Sky

Grace was 74, per That Eric Alper.

Born in Harrogate, West Riding of Yorkshire, on September 10, 1951, Grace was a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. From 1983 until the show’s end in 1998, she was a team member on BBC Radio 4’s topical sketch show “Week Ending,” where she famously voiced Margaret Thatcher. Grace also worked with Ken Bruce on Radio 2’s “What If Show” and later voiced the Queen in Alistair McGowan’s royal family sketches.

Sally Grace’s Prolific Voice Acting Career in the World of Animation

According to IMDb, she voiced several beloved characters in the popular animated series The Animals of Farthing Wood. Her extensive animation work also included roles in Noah’s Island, Dennis the Menace, Pongwiffy, and as Mrs. Wicket in Mr. Bean: The Animated Series.

Grace also enjoyed an impressive acting career outside of voice work. Her television credits included Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, Sorry!, Raffles, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, and Oh, Doctor Beeching!, as well as episodes of Coronation Street. Her film appearances included Ghost Story (1974) and Boston Kickout (1995).

She still has upcoming appearances set to air later this year for Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, per IMDb.