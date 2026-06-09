Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Slams Rumors She and Boyfriend Are in a ‘Lavender Relationship’

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa is making it clear where she stands regarding the rumors that she and her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, are in a “lavender relationship.”

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While appearing on E! News’ Hot Goss, Siwa spoke about the speculation. She and Hughes met during Season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK. They started dating over a year ago.

“I came out when I was 17,” she said. “I had a wonderful relationship with a girl. Coming out dating a man for me ended up getting more scrutiny than coming out dating a girl.”

The dancer/singer claimed that many people viewed her relationship with Hughes in a “negative way” for the “fun of it.” She alleged many of her critics called the relationship “so lavender.”

“I had no clue what it meant before,” she said. “I Googled it, and I was like, ‘Oh, grow up!'”

She further pointed out, “I hate when people think that love is controllable. Prior to Chris, I was never interested in men – still not interested in men as a whole. I’m interested in a man – singular, not plural.”

The former reality TV star said that one of the reasons she and Hughes get along so well is that she considers herself “one of the bros.”

“I’ve had dudes as my friends my whole life,” she continued. “I bond better. I don’t want to get my nails done and talk iced coffee orders with girls.”

Siwa then noted that she doesn’t do typical girl things, such as carrying purses and wearing women’s pants.

Siwa Describes Her First Encounter With Hughes

Meanwhile, Siwa reflected on her first encounter with Hughes.

“I’ll be honest,” she said. “I saw him, and I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be best friends.”

Siwa said she believes she has found a “forever partner” in Hughes.

“Chris is such a wonderful partner,” she declared. “We have the utmost trust for each other. We have the utmost respect for each other.”

Siwa previously spoke about how her relationship with Hughes has helped her redefine herself.

“I think the most beautiful term now is q—r,” she said. “I think q—r is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I’m just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is that love is love. And that goes both ways.”

She went on to add, “There’s loads of beautiful, different sexualities. Sexuality and q—rness is a lovely rainbow that has all different places, and it also has places on this rainbow that we don’t even know exist yet.”